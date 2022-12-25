Cartoon: Al Goodwyn for Dec 24, 2022

Be the first to know
Scottsbluff High School senior Brock Knutson signs to continue his football career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
A Scottsbluff couple have been displaced after an electrical fire at their home early Wednesday morning.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mar…
Q. What are the requirements to conceal carry a handgun?
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson has an edge to him that Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will like. And he loves the Huskers. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
HGTV did a spread on the fixer-upper that the couple began transforming in a small community just outside Lincoln in 2016.
One local family received a very special visit from Santa Claus and the Scottsbluff Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 16.
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
