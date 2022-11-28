Cartoon: Al Goodwyn, Nov. 29

Be the first to know
One of the hunters was flown to Lincoln because of his serious injuries.
Matt Rhule’s resume alone is enough for Nebraska fans to start dreaming again. His college track record shows he might be exactly the 'fixer-upper' the Huskers need.
Knuckles, who arrived to the Devaney Sports Center on crutches Friday, is Nebraska’s top defensive specialist and recently announced she wasn't returning next season.
After a lifetime farming sugar beets, corn and dry edible beans south of Gering, Ted Roth will be selling the farm ground and equipment in December.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
A 26-year-old Torrington, Wyoming, man suffered injuries in a collision Friday.
Ryan Kizzier was a husband and father of two young boys.
A familiar face in the stands cheering on an athlete or someone to enjoy a meal with can provide a home away from home, especially for foreign…
The Wisconsin athletic department pays for travel costs and work hours for police officers that accompany Badgers teams on road trips.
Thanksgiving is a day for expressing gratitude, and many from across the Panhandle choose to do so by giving back to their community every yea…
