Cartoon: Gary Varvel for Dec 21, 2022

Originally placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence arrest, Mickey Joseph is no longer a part of Nebraska's football program
Former Bearcat and Cougar basketball player Dru Kuxhausen living his dream of playing professional basketball overseas in Georgia.
The 51-year-old, who was removed from service Sept. 14 after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against him, resigned in late November.
A fire destroyed a rural Minatare family's barn Friday.
A Scottsbluff couple have been displaced after an electrical fire at their home early Wednesday morning.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
Portions of the Panhandle have begun to reopen after several days of school, city, and road closures due to blizzard conditions.
Scottsbluff High School senior Brock Knutson signs to continue his football career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Morrill Fire Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a pole barn on fire about 20 miles north of Henry.
