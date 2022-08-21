CARTOON: Joe Heller, Aug. 21

Be the first to know
Hundreds of family members, friends and first responders packed the WNCC gymnasium Saturday to pay their respects to Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr. Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer.
The highway lane is 24 feet wide. The loads were 25.
Soon after getting out of prison, DeShawn Gleaton Jr. started dating Hailey Christiansen, a 29-year-old who believed in second chances. She quickly found herself in a violent relationship.
The Scottsbluff Fire Department and Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454 have announced details for services for Capt. Ryan Lohr. …
Colleagues of Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Ryan Lohr share his dedication to firefighting and his family. The public is invited to share in paying tribute to Lohr Saturday as a procession is planned through the community after funeral services.
Wendy's has unveiled a redesign that places an "emphasis on convenience, speed and accuracy."
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
The traffic stop followed a tip from a trucking company, which told authorities the truck was believed to be in Nebraska about 12 minutes before troopers located the semi.
One could say flying hot air balloons is in Justin Elkins’ blood.
This is the year for Jordan and Amanda Diedrich to run the Monument Marathon. The local couple have oft-said they wanted to run — but then del…
