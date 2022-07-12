CARTOON: Joe Heller, July 13

Be the first to know
"That 70s Show" stars and celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis generated a lot of social media followers in western Nebraska after posting that they had visited Carhenge.
A rural Minatare man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly crashed his car into another one, sending it into the side of a moving train.
Notorious D.I.G. captures Oregon Trail Days Mud Volleyball tourney title by going undefeated in the tournament and defeating Calm Your Tips for the title.
The Nebraska Republican Party fired its chairman Saturday amid GOP turmoil that stemmed partly from the hard-fought primary for governor. The day also included one arrest and a raft of resignations.
The owners of the newly opened Emerald Center in Scottsbluff will hold a grand opening event on July 24 from 4-7 p.m.
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
Runners participated in the Don Childs five mile run as part of the Oregon Trail days on Friday.
People lined up for samples chili, barbecue and salsa at the Oregon Trail Days Chili Cook-Off despite temperatures reaching triple digits at F…
As throngs of applauding spectators lined the street, the sirens of Gering police cars answered their cheers. The 2022 Oregon Trail Days parad…
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June, and it might be a sign of the times.
