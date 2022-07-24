CARTOON: Joe Heller, July 24

Be the first to know
Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker, a 48-year-old woman — early Monday from the North Platte River. An identity of the victim has not been released, except details that she is a 48-year-old woman.
A new business in downtown Scottsbluff offers plenty of plants for those looking to cultivate a green thumb. J & S Blooming Co. at 1714 Br…
A Scottsbluff woman suffered injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Gering.
For the past few years, Nellie De Los Santos has been searching for a home for her and her sons, Izise, 10, and Arnaldo, 5.
A Hastings family proposing new horsetrack-casino combinations in North Platte and Gering has lost its primary partner in both.
Scottsbluff Rural firefighters extinguished a small fire at the Western Sugar Factory Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire caused as employees tried to install equipment.
"They said they couldn't tell me anything on the phone. I honestly thought he hurt himself. I thought he'd cut his hand off; I hoped. Deep down, I could feel something was wrong."
Local authorities spent Thursday night searching for a man wanted on charges.
The head of a yellow-colored feline was found about 40 feet away from a missing cat poster. The cat pictured on the poster appeared to be the same cat.
Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee was beaten to death at a home just over the hill from where he lived with his family.
