CARTOON: Joe Heller, Sept. 13

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
Nebraska could have waited 20 days and saved itself north of $8 million in buying out the contract of Scott Frost. Instead it added to a fortune of payments to deposed coaches and athletic directors.
Alexandria Schluter and her parents, Ron and Sara, have expanded their business offerings south of the North Platte River with the opening of …
Here is what social media is saying following the firing of Scott Frost as Nebraska's head football coach.
A Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed instances of him buying cars and posting bail for a 32-year-old woman who had appeared in his court numerous times.
But the judge dismissed the claim on behalf of other female employees.
The Scottsbluff football team won their first home game of the season on Friday against the Golden Eagles.
Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
Here's a look at 21 potential college and NFL candidates who could take the Nebraska football head coaching job — and the pros and cons of each pick.
The Scott Frost Era has been one disappointment after another, one shock after the next. There's no reason to rank this one. This one felt like the end, and now it's just a question of when, not if.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.