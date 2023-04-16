Be the first to know
A former state trooper convicted of sexting with teen girls had been advised to watch his social media interactions. Brandon Dolezal, 25, will…
The men and women serving with “team 2” of the 1057th Military Police Company returned Thursday after a 9-month deployment overseas in the U.S…
Deputies arrested Timothy Burnett, 62, of Gering, on charges after receiving a report of a man shooting a firearm near a residence southeast o…
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule unpacked his philosophy on tackling and updated the Huskers' progress. "I think we’re very willing to tackle. We’re …
The seven goals the Bearcats scored in the win is the most Scottsbluff has registered in a game this season.
