CARTOON: Lisa Benson, Aug. 16

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a McGrew woman on Wednesday, Aug. 3, accusing her of stealing several puppies and a security c…
Court filings in the case against a Gering man accused of shooting his wife’s boyfriend reveal few details.
The 39th annual Rubber Check Race kicked up dirt at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd. The relay eve…
The Nebraska State Patrol is leading an investigation into the shooting of a Broadwater man. An arrest has been made in the shooting, according to information released by the patrol.
The 2021 Box Butte County Fair Royalty have been on a roll and have enjoyed building lifetime friendships as they have performed their duties.…
The amateur portion of the Platte Valley Pro-Am concluded on Saturday as Clemens Carpet made a comeback to win and Brad Marek leads the pros going into the final day on Sunday.
One could say flying hot air balloons is in Justin Elkins’ blood.
The first day of the Platte Valley Pro-Am took place on Friday at Scotts Bluff Country Club as AJ Ott leads the pros and Sam & Louie's leads the amateur teams.
A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a Scottsbluff shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and pr…
Alliance Police Chief Phil Lukens issues an alert to the public Thursday. In his report, Lukens said officers recently responded to a report f…
