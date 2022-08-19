CARTOON: Lisa Benson, Aug. 20

Be the first to know
One could say flying hot air balloons is in Justin Elkins’ blood.
Soon after getting out of prison, DeShawn Gleaton Jr. started dating Hailey Christiansen, a 29-year-old who believed in second chances. She quickly found herself in a violent relationship.
The Scottsbluff Fire Department and Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454 have announced details for services for Capt. Ryan Lohr. …
The highway lane is 24 feet wide. The loads were 25.
The amateur portion of the Platte Valley Pro-Am concluded on Saturday as Clemens Carpet made a comeback to win and Brad Marek leads the pros going into the final day on Sunday.
The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. The Courier will highlight the new st…
The traffic stop followed a tip from a trucking company, which told authorities the truck was believed to be in Nebraska about 12 minutes before troopers located the semi.
The first day of the Platte Valley Pro-Am took place on Friday at Scotts Bluff Country Club as AJ Ott leads the pros and Sam & Louie's leads the amateur teams.
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
The 2022 Old West Balloon Fest returned to entertain crowds on Friday with an early morning mass ascension at the Mitchell Airfield. Dozens of…
