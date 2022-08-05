CARTOON: Lisa Benson, Aug. 6

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Firefighters are battling fires at four separate start sites in the Cedar Canyon Management Area. The public is asked not to travel to the area and hamper response.
Firefighters with Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Department are on scene at the Western Sugar Factory.
For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods…
Scottsbluff police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a local grocery store and left one man hospitalized.
Around 200 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in the Carter Canyon area that has so far burned an estimated 15,591 acres, or about 25 …
A wildfire south of Gering is reportedly 30% contained and has burned about 13,051 acres.
The 2021 Box Butte County Fair Royalty have been on a roll and have enjoyed building lifetime friendships as they have performed their duties.…
About 150 firefighters from several departments battled a large fire on West Overland Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Four queens were crowned at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.