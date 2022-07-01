CARTOON: Lisa Benson, July 2

Be the first to know
Scottsbluff Police arrested a 20-year-old Scottsbluff woman Wednesday, alleging she injured two people with a knife during an altercation.
Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff woman after she allegedly assaulted her mother Thursday, June 23. She is also accused of injuring a …
One juvenile was injured during a Tuesday morning crash in Scottsbluff.
A Scottsbluff man was taken into custody earlier this month on multiple charges including alleged terroristic threats, domestic assault and fa…
Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class has already reached three known commitments. Even by Husker volleyball standards, this is fast.
SkyWest Charter, a new subsidiary of SkyWest Airlines, has filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin servicing more than two d…
Three semi loads of beef were taken by thieves in Grand Island. One of the empty trailers located in Lancaster County had held more than $230,000 worth of beef.
A man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child out of Hall County died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Fred Krieg received a call at 6:30 a.m. from a truck driver notifying him that his farm about two miles west of Lingle was under water as the …
More cyclists than ever before participated in Saturday’s Robidoux Rendezvous race. A total of 588 riders set off on four different courses, e…
