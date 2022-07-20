CARTOON: Lisa Benson, July 20

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker, a 48-year-old woman — early Monday from the North Platte River. An identity of the victim has not been released, except details that she is a 48-year-old woman.
A federal judge sentenced a Gering woman Friday on charges connected to stealing mail along her former postal route.
David Lee Scroggins Jr. escaped the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center while serving on work release Saturday. Authorities are seeking information from the public on his whereabouts.
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a college golf team's van in March, killing 9. He had meth in his system, investigators say.
"They said they couldn't tell me anything on the phone. I honestly thought he hurt himself. I thought he'd cut his hand off; I hoped. Deep down, I could feel something was wrong."
With the recent installation of three metal sculptures, the revitalization of Gering Community Ever Green House is continuing to take shape.
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.
Never underestimate a law student in pink, especially if her name is Elle Woods. As the movie “Legally Blonde” celebrates its 21st anniversary…
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Since Matt Meyers, the Scotts Bluff/Banner County veterans service officer, began his position at the end of 2021, he says he’s been looking f…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.