CARTOON: Lisa Benson, July 21

Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker, a 48-year-old woman — early Monday from the North Platte River. An identity of the victim has not been released, except details that she is a 48-year-old woman.
A new business in downtown Scottsbluff offers plenty of plants for those looking to cultivate a green thumb. J & S Blooming Co. at 1714 Br…
A Scottsbluff woman suffered injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Gering.
David Lee Scroggins Jr. escaped the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center while serving on work release Saturday. Authorities are seeking information from the public on his whereabouts.
For the past few years, Nellie De Los Santos has been searching for a home for her and her sons, Izise, 10, and Arnaldo, 5.
A federal judge sentenced a Gering woman Friday on charges connected to stealing mail along her former postal route.
A Hastings family proposing new horsetrack-casino combinations in North Platte and Gering has lost its primary partner in both.
Scottsbluff Rural firefighters extinguished a small fire at the Western Sugar Factory Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire caused as employees tried to install equipment.
"They said they couldn't tell me anything on the phone. I honestly thought he hurt himself. I thought he'd cut his hand off; I hoped. Deep down, I could feel something was wrong."
Local authorities spent Thursday night searching for a man wanted on charges.
