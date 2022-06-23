CARTOON: Lisa Benson, June 24

Be the first to know
Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.
Chadron authorities are investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl and have arrested her father on charges.
In Nebraska, city and village clerks charged for theft or violating public resources over the past decade, plus another who took money but wasn’t charged, stole an estimated $1.7 million from 17 small towns.
A Scottsbluff attorney will be among those telling the story of six people wrongfully convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woma…
Tourists who waited years to see Yellowstone found themselves stranded outside its gates. Businesses that rely on park tourism are already losing money. No one is sure when the park will reopen.
Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, is being sought on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Gas prices have increased across the country, impacting families’ summer vacation bills. Those higher prices are also impacting local departme…
The village of 276 residents has worked to rebuild in the eight years since two tornadoes ripped through the small town. That rebuilding has been hampered by another disaster — a city clerk stealing more than $700,000 in village funds.
School meals provide essential nutrition for students to power their brains as they learn throughout the school day. However, the cost familie…
Charles Dueker, 79, and his wife Linda Dueker, 78, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed in a crash near Angory Tuesday.
