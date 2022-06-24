CARTOON: Lisa Benson, June 25

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.
Chadron authorities are investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl and have arrested her father on charges.
In Nebraska, city and village clerks charged for theft or violating public resources over the past decade, plus another who took money but wasn’t charged, stole an estimated $1.7 million from 17 small towns.
A Scottsbluff attorney will be among those telling the story of six people wrongfully convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woma…
Tourists who waited years to see Yellowstone found themselves stranded outside its gates. Businesses that rely on park tourism are already losing money. No one is sure when the park will reopen.
Gering Police arrested a 36-year-old Gering man on Saturday, June 18, in connection with allegations that he had molested an 11-year-old girl.
Gas prices have increased across the country, impacting families’ summer vacation bills. Those higher prices are also impacting local departme…
Brothers Dean and Jared Lerwick, co-owners of the Pumpkin Creek Ranch southwest of Morrill, aim to bring a meat processing and packaging facil…
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
School meals provide essential nutrition for students to power their brains as they learn throughout the school day. However, the cost familie…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.