CARTOON: Lisa Benson, Sept. 18

HARRISBURG – In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil.
Scottsbluff Public Schools reached a settlement agreement with a Gering student and her family on a claim of negligence by the school district.
A mother and daughter won the top two prizes Saturday at the United Way of Western Nebraska’s 25th annual Rubber Duck Draw.
Members of the cheer community were angered over the weekend at various tweets — including Amie Just's — of Mickey Joseph being the first Black head coach in Nebraska history.
A Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed instances of him buying cars and posting bail for a 32-year-old woman who had appeared in his court numerous times.
A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon continues to burn large swaths of the Wildcat Hills in northeast Banner County.
A large wildfire tore through northeast Banner County Tuesday, blazing from the afternoon through the evening with no end yet in sight.
Della Stevens wanted to open a Christian coffee shop. However, she couldn’t find a place with a kitchen that would meet her needs.
BIG SPRINGS — A South Platte School District employee and former coach is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child plus three additional felonies for his alleged involvement with a student within the district.
Unions and management have reached a tentative deal that averts a freight railroad strike that had threatened to cripple US supply chains.
