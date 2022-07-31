CARTOON: Paul Fell, July 31

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
A Scottsbluff man was arrested Thursday, accused of assaulting and strangling his pregnant girlfriend in June.
Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff man Wednesday, July 20 on charges involving a high-speed chase that occurred two days prior.
Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson acknowledges the chip on his shoulder — on the shoulders of all of Nebraska football players. “Everything’s right in the world when you win football games."
According to the National Weather Service Omaha office, in May, the Columbus area usually sees an average of 4.57 inches of rainfall, with this year coming in at 2.64.
A longtime Scottsbluff swim instructor, Jan Poole, is making waves to retirement. Poole plans to retire after the summer swim season comes to an end.
Customers in Mitchell will have an eclectic and spiritual place to shop with the opening of a new boutique, The Poetic Soul, at 1238 Center Ave.
A billion dollars is not an easy number to wrap your head around, and it’s happened only twice before in Mega Millions history.
Recently, this column focused on the Biden administration’s practice of allowing illegal border crossers to stay in the United States. Documen…
Chet and Stephanie Ansley of Hemingford had been on the Dawes County Agriculture Hall of Fame Selection Committee’s “futures list” the past fe…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.