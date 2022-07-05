Cartoon: Paul Fell, July 5

Be the first to know
Early Friday morning, water breached sections of the Interstate Canal in Goshen County. Residents in and near Lingle have been forced to evacuate due to flooding and the National Guard has been called in.
Looking to make plans to celebrate the Fourth of July? The Star-Herald has gathered a list of public events for you.
Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff woman after she allegedly assaulted her mother Thursday, June 23. She is also accused of injuring a …
One juvenile was injured during a Tuesday morning crash in Scottsbluff.
A Scottsbluff man was taken into custody earlier this month on multiple charges including alleged terroristic threats, domestic assault and fa…
Three semi loads of beef were taken by thieves in Grand Island. One of the empty trailers located in Lancaster County had held more than $230,000 worth of beef.
Oregon Trail Days is celebrating the start of its second century. The community will be able to enjoy a variety of events during the 101st ann…
Two years ago, Dawn VanArsdale lost her furry best friend. Then, earlier this week, something strange happened.
Less than three months after being convicted of charges in connection with a drunken sexual tryst at the Banner County Courthouse, Banner County Treasurer Monty Stoddard has announced plans to resign his post.
It will take a multitude of trusty volunteers to make the 101st annual Oregon Trail Days in Gering a success. The event will run from July 7-1…
