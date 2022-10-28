Cartoon: Paul Fell, Oct. 28

Be the first to know
County prosecutors have charged a Scottsbluff man on allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl.
In their final regular season game, the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs defeated the Mitchell Tigers to hand them their first loss of the season.
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us; we had to go get Kendell.”
A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Five Rocks Road in Gering Thursday morning.
Even with an hour to go before the Save-A-Rack bra auction at Backaracks Steakhouse and Grill, the restaurant was jam-packed with people there…
Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents.
The Sidney and Scottsbluff volleyball teams defeat their respective Bulldog opponents to face off in the B-8 Sub-district final.
Scottsbluff finished out the regular season on top as they took away a lopsided game against the Minutemen.
After many years of service in various roles at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN), Betsy Vidlak will serve as chief exe…
The Bayard Tigers swept the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs to win the C2-12 Sub-district on Tuesday.
