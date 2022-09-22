CARTOON: Paul Fell, Sept. 23

Be the first to know
A mother and daughter won the top two prizes Saturday at the United Way of Western Nebraska’s 25th annual Rubber Duck Draw.
HARRISBURG – In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil.
A collision involving two vehicles in Scottsbluff resulted in two people Tuesday.
For a day or two every year, a local farmer sets aside his usual farming routine to delve into science. Dan Fitts stands on his mint still to …
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department released some information in collisions that occurred Monday, Sept. 19.
BIG SPRINGS — A South Platte School District employee and former coach is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child plus three additional felonies for his alleged involvement with a student within the district.
Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Lyman man Monday after he allegedly stabbed a Lyman police officer responding to a report of shots being fired at a residence in the community.
Della Stevens wanted to open a Christian coffee shop. However, she couldn’t find a place with a kitchen that would meet her needs.
The Scottsbluff Bearcats took a close win from the York Dukes on the road to improve to 3-1 on the season.
