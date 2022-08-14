CARTOON: Tim Campbell, Aug. 14

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Court filings in the case against a Gering man accused of shooting his wife’s boyfriend reveal few details.
One could say flying hot air balloons is in Justin Elkins’ blood.
The amateur portion of the Platte Valley Pro-Am concluded on Saturday as Clemens Carpet made a comeback to win and Brad Marek leads the pros going into the final day on Sunday.
The first day of the Platte Valley Pro-Am took place on Friday at Scotts Bluff Country Club as AJ Ott leads the pros and Sam & Louie's leads the amateur teams.
Alliance Police Chief Phil Lukens issues an alert to the public Thursday. In his report, Lukens said officers recently responded to a report f…
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning.
The 39th annual Rubber Check Race kicked up dirt at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd. The relay eve…
The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. The Courier will highlight the new st…
The 2021 Box Butte County Fair Royalty have been on a roll and have enjoyed building lifetime friendships as they have performed their duties.…
Over 1,000 people attended the event to honor the beloved hometown son. “Jarad was very, very larger than life," a Wilcox bank branch manager said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.