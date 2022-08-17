CARTOON: Tim Campbell, July 17

Be the first to know
One could say flying hot air balloons is in Justin Elkins’ blood.
The amateur portion of the Platte Valley Pro-Am concluded on Saturday as Clemens Carpet made a comeback to win and Brad Marek leads the pros going into the final day on Sunday.
Soon after getting out of prison, DeShawn Gleaton Jr. started dating Hailey Christiansen, a 29-year-old who believed in second chances. She quickly found herself in a violent relationship.
The first day of the Platte Valley Pro-Am took place on Friday at Scotts Bluff Country Club as AJ Ott leads the pros and Sam & Louie's leads the amateur teams.
Alliance Police Chief Phil Lukens issues an alert to the public Thursday. In his report, Lukens said officers recently responded to a report f…
The Gering Courier worked with Gering Public Schools to do a Q&A with the new staff in the district. The Courier will highlight the new st…
The traffic stop followed a tip from a trucking company, which told authorities the truck was believed to be in Nebraska about 12 minutes before troopers located the semi.
Over 1,000 people attended the event to honor the beloved hometown son. “Jarad was very, very larger than life," a Wilcox bank branch manager said.
The 2022 Old West Balloon Fest returned to entertain crowds on Friday with an early morning mass ascension at the Mitchell Airfield. Dozens of…
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning.
