CARTOON: Tim Campbell, Sept. 1

The Scottsbluff Bearcats opened the season against Lincoln Pius X, who moved down to Class B after five years in Class A, and came away with a win Friday.
As the state moves to new license plates in 2023, a shortage of metal is expected. Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voiced opposition to a proposal to change the county's plate numbering system to an alphanumeric one, favoring 21-county plates.
The Bulldogs football team opened the season with a big win at home over the Trailblazers on Friday.
Two people have been displaced after an apartment sustained fire damages Tuesday.
After serving as the executive director of the Midwest Theater for the past 21 years, Billy Estes will depart from that role, according to a p…
As thrilling as the Nebraska-Northwestern football game might have been, the rarest of occurrences kept hundreds — perhaps even thousands — of fans in the concession concourses. Free beer.
The train pushed the vehicle for at least a half mile, nearly to the U.S. 81 bypass.
In their season opener, the Mitchell Tigers take a decisive victory over the Wheatland Bulldogs.
A Monday fire caused $35,000 in damages with the portion of a shop building and a tractor damaged in the blaze.
In a remote area of Wyoming, you'll find an old regal home with ornate white pillars, a wrap-around porch and a lookout tower. This is the century-old mansion of the sheep king.
