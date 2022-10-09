CARTOON: Tom Stiglich, Oct. 9

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The 1972 state champion Mitchell volleyball team was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame as a Golden Recognition team for winning the Class C state volleyball championship.
The biking world has changed significantly since Sonny Brester opened his eponymous Sonny’s Bike Shop in October 1972.
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
Homecoming week began in Scottsbluff on Monday evening with a parade and pep rally featuring fall athletes and the crowning of 2022 Homecoming…
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
Take a look at this week's high school football leaders in the Panhandle.
Physician voices praise for Regional West Medical Center
Scottsbluff Public Schools placed several schools in “secure” status Monday, shortly before 1 p.m., as police investigated suspicious activity…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.