As Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Thursday night salute to Hollywood icon Katharine Hepburn continues this evening, the actress's female-empowering roles are on display, beginning with the 1938 romantic comedy Holiday (pictured), co-starring Cary Grant and directed by George Cukor in one of his several collaborations with Hepburn. Another of those collaborations came in the next film, an adaptation of the literary classic Little Women (1933). Following that is the Victorian-era drama A Woman Rebels (1936); Undercurrent, a 1946 film noir directed by Vincente Minnelli and co-starring Robert Taylor and Robert Mitchum; and Stage Door (1937), a drama also featuring Ginger Rogers and Adolphe Menjou.