Vertigo (1958) TCM, 8 p.m. This classic 1958 psychological thriller is often regarded not only as Alfred Hitchcock's most masterful film but also as one of the greatest movies ever. James Stewart plays retired detective Scottie Ferguson, who, after an incident on the job, has acquired vertigo and a fear of heights. Hired by an old friend to uncover the secret his wife (Kim Novak) is keeping from him, Scottie finds a forbidden romance, a deadly plot and an obsession that transcends the grave. Hitchcock's brilliant direction is accompanied by terrific performances; stunning, Oscar-nominated art direction; and a swooning musical score from the great Bernard Herrmann that all help carry viewers to the heights of suspense.