Caution urged at crash prone intersection

There have been roughly ten accidents at the US-385/L-7E intersection over the past year. The last accident was on Saturday, Dec. 3rd. Three of the four individuals involved were seriously injured although if the impact was a second later it is possible that all four passengers could have been killed.

Concerned citizens that travel that road frequently are urged to use caution when approaching that intersection.

“People are on their cell phones or not paying attention,” said Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Maury. “There are four big signs at that intersection and signs leading up to the intersection, plus rumble bars before.”

Nebraska Department of Transportation officials have been made aware of the situation. Concerned citizen and member of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Jodine Sorensen attended the Heartland Expressway board meeting last month when she voiced her concern for the safety of the intersection.

“I’ve never been to an intersection of two highways in the state of Nebraska that is more obstructed and less regulated,” said Sorensen.

She and NDT District Engineer Doug Hoevet spoke and went through photographs Sorensen had taken. Hoevet stated that he had previously been made aware of concerns over the safety of the intersection and it is currently under review.

“There are a number of factors that we look at,” he said. “There might be 10 crashes at an intersection but eight of them are due to weather, so I had them review the crashes and the conditions in which the crashes happen. A lot of the crashes seem to be people just blasting through the intersection and completely missing the stop sign all together.”

“The Department takes safety concerns very seriously and as a result of our discussion, we reviewed what safety measures are currently in place at the intersection and what additional measures would be appropriate for this type of rural highway intersection,” stated Hoevet in an email to Sorensen. “While this intersection does have several items already in place to alert a driver of the approaching intersection, we do plan to add additional measures.”

Possible additional measures include reflective bars added to the stop sign posts and solar-powered flashing lights on the stop signs.

More on this story next week as the Ledger will continue to keep an eye on the issue.