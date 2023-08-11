Special recognition awards were presented at the 2023 Student Recognition and Awards Convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.

Peyten Gibson, of Alliance, was honored for participation in Phi Theta Kappa.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students earn 12 hours of college credit and have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Gibson was also recognized for serving as a resident assistant. Resident assistants are responsible for modeling leadership and good behavior, fostering community involvement and providing guidance and support to other residents.