Chadron Police have identified a suspect in a May 12 armed robbery.

In a press release, Police Chief Rick Hickstein said police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Chadron Federal Credit Union. In that robbery, a male suspect fled on foot, and was not apprehended. Police identified a suspected vehicle used in the robbery during the course of the investigation, Hickstein said, and have developed a suspect.

He said the suspect, who is not yet being identified, is believed to be out of the region and possibly in a state located in the southern United States. The Chadron Police Department is working with federal law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect.