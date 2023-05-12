The Chadron Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as police seek a man accused of robbing a bank in the community Friday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, police are attempting to identfy the unknown man who allegedly is a suspect in an armed robbery. Chadrad.com reports that the man is accused of robbing the Chadron Federal Credit Union at about about 2:40 p.m.

According to the Chadron Police post, he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is described as a white man with a trimmed beard and mustache, wearing an olive green hoodie and olive green cap with a yellow patch on it, Chadrad.com reported. He last seen on foot fleeing east from the credit union.

The Star-Herald has reached out to the Chadron Police Department for additional details.

Anyone who sees the man is advised to call 911 or contact the police department at 308-432-0510.