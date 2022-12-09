Chadron professor receives SHAPE Nebraska award

LINCOLN – Chadron State College Professor of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Dr. Dawn Brammer, was recognized Nov. 6 in Lincoln by the Society of Health And Physical Educators (SHAPE) Nebraska leadership council as the recipient of the 2022 SHAPE Nebraska Honor Award.

“She is a gift to SHAPE Nebraska, her students, and most importantly to the Health and Physical Education profession. There are not many people as dedicated as Dawn. She is always willing to do whatever is needed to make sure SHAPE Nebraska is successful. Her passion for the health and physical education profession is contagious. Dawn is always there to find the positive and keep things in perspective,” Morse said.