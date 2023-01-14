Chadron woman graduates from South Carolina college

CHARLESTON, SC — Kellie Waugh of Chadron, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in public health from the College of Charleston.
Waugh was among more than 290 students who received degrees.
CHARLESTON, SC — Kellie Waugh of Chadron, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in public health from the College of Charleston.
Waugh was among more than 290 students who received degrees.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed Thursday the cause of death for four animals at the Riverside Discovery Center (R…
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […]
The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Will Visty died in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. His mother said he had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he passed out.
At the end of regulation, Kendall Moriarty launched a ball with one hand from half court. Swish. And then a SportsCenter cameo.
A Scottsbluff man suffered injuries after a collision with a train Saturday morning.
Bills introduced Tuesday would limit early voting, provide state funds to attend private K-12 schools, restrict public power renewable energy projects and target closures of churches during a state emergency.
The Star-Herald learned last week of reports that Police Chief Kevin Krzyzanowski had reportedly been fired Wednesday.
Several local jiu jitsu fighters took home medals in a Legion Combat Sports hosted tournament in Gering on Saturday.
The Bridgeport Bulldogs split games in Kearney on Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.