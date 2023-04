CHARLESTON, S.C. — Kellie Waugh, of Chadron, was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2022 President's List. Waugh is majoring in public health.

To qualify for President's List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

To quality for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.