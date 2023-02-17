OMAHA — Chance Houser and Collin Schwartzkopf will get another opportunity to win a state title, while Chadron's Kenli Boeselager has the chance to defend hers.

The Chadron junior won a 14-9 decision over Conestoga's Maggie Fiene in a semifinal matchup at 145 pounds in girls competition during the NSAA state individual wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Arena.

She is not the only local grappler who will be in the spotlight on Saturday night.

Houser won a 5-2 decision over Cozad's Bryson Bussinger in the 120-pound semifinals in Class B boys competition on Friday during the NSAA state individual wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Arena.

The Scottsbluff junior who reached the finals at 113 pounds last year, is one of four Class B boys who will compete for a championship in their respective weight classes.

His Bearcats teammate, junior Frankie Trevino, moved into the final round at 170 pounds with a 14-3 major decision of Elkhorn's Sean Stara. Trevino finished fourth in the weight class last year.

Chadron sophomore Quinn Bailey, who finished fifth at 132 pounds last year, moved into the finals at 152 pounds with a 3-2 decision over Beatrice's Caden Eggleston.

Schwartzkopf will be in the 220-pound final for a second-straight year.. The Gering senior, who was state runner-up last season, got pin at the 5:49 mark of his semifinal matchup with Mount Michael Benedict's John Batch.

Josiah Mobley came up just short of adding his name to the group. The Bearcats' senior lost a decision to Cozad senior, Isaac White — who came into the weekend with a 46-0 record — at 182 pounds. He can still finish as high as third in the weight class.

Two local girls grapplers lost their first match of the weekend as well.

Gering junior Hailey Medina was pinned by Conestoga's Kylee Plowman in their matchup at 115 pounds. Chadron junior Fia Rasmussen was pinned by Ralston's Dylan Ritchey in a 135 pound semi.

Three local individuals remained alive in the consolation rounds of their respective weight classes on Friday after losing a match on Thursday.

Gering sophomore Isaiah Murillo did so as he won decisions of 5-0 and 5-2 at 113 pounds. His junior teammate Jordan Shirley advanced as he pulled out decisions of 5-0 and 2-1 at 132.

Chadron senior Rhett Cullers also stayed alive in the 170-pound class as he won two matches by the scores of 8-2 and 1-0.

The tournament came to an end for a number of other local grapplers in the division.

Scottsbluff junior Joey Canseco won a 13-0 major decision at 126 pounds but then lost a 5-2 decision and was eliminated.

Chadron senior Braden Underwood pinned Scottsbluff freshman Anthony Morales in a 132-pound consolation match,. He then lost a 2-0 decision.

Gering senior Keenan Allen also had a pin in his first match at 152 and then lost a 4-2 decision. His teammate, Taydon Gorsuch, also opened with a pin, just 32 seconds into the matchup at 195, and then he lost a 7-2 decision.

Sidney freshman Zech Roggasch had a 8-6 decision in overtime in his first match of the day at 160 and then he lost a 10-1 major decision.

Wrestlers who lost in their first consolation match were Scottsbluff sophomore Payton Woodring and Gering freshman Frost Wallace, both at 106 pounds, Gering freshman Axton Stone (120), Gering freshman Jayden Hakert (126), Gering freshman Rece Knight (138), Gering senior Brasen Hakert and Scottsbluff sophomore Bryan Morales (both at 145) Scottsbluff senior Mason Wagner (152), Scottsbluff senior Trenton Jenkins (220) and Sidney junior Landon Hanes (285).

Scottsbluff senior Connor Whiteley had an injury default in his opening match of the tournament on Thursday and did not wrestle in the consolation round. His opponent, Cristian Ramos, of Skutt Catholic, won by forfeit.

Girls

Gering senior Arianna Canseco got a pin in her consolation match at 135 pounds and also won a 3-2 decision. She has a chance to finish in third in the weight class.

Sidney sophomore Jadyn Cottam, had a pin in her first match at 105 and then lost a 7-0 decision and was eliminated from the tournament.

Mitchell sophomore Avalina Stoner went 1-1 in the 100 pound bracket with both matches being decided by a pin and was eliminated as well. Sidney sophomore Saphira Whitley also had a pin in her first consolation match at 190 and then was stopped at the 55 second mark of the next.

Wrestlers who fell in an opening consolation match were Bayard sophomore Carlie McKibbin (100), Scottsbluff junior Emily Reyes-Rodriquez (105), Chadron sophomore Taylee Williamson (110), Chadron freshman Brooklyn Hoffman and Bridgeport sophomore Kyra Robbins ( both at 120), Chadron sophomore Addie Diers (155), Bridgeport sophomore Hayden Marks (170) and