Chief of Police Spencer discusses goals for city manager position

Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff’s current chief of police and co-interim city manager, is one of two finalists for the full-time city manager position. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the second of two scheduled meet and greet events at City Hall, Spencer told the public of his background and qualifications for the job.

He was born and raised in Gering, leaving to work with a construction company at the age of 18. After that, he ranched and worked in the oil industry before moving to Great Bend, Kansas, with his wife and joined the police department there.

Thus began more than three decades of law enforcement for Spencer. In that field, he also graduated from the FBI National Academy, which just 2% of law enforcement officers are accepted to and served nine years in the National Guard.

Spencer would eventually move and serve with the Morrill, and later the Scottsbluff, police departments. He’s worked for the City of Scottsbluff for the last 21 years.

“I think I have seven years left in me at least, if things go well … but this is where I want to be. I’m not looking for another job. I’m not planning on going anywhere else. I love Scottsbluff,” he told a crowd of around 20 people Tuesday.

In his interim role, Spencer has overseen progress on the 23 Club baseball diamonds and the 18th Street Plaza. He had a study done, which led to raises for city employees.

“We made a conscious decision that we wanted to implement those raises. We paid for this study and it told us where we needed to be. We wanted to do it, we didn’t want to use it as a negotiating tool,” he said. “… I think during these past eight months we’ve been pretty employee-focused, and we always should be. People first; mission always. That’s one of my mottos.”

He said the city’s employees are the key to its success.

Spencer has additional goals in mind if attained, including working on the city’s landfill situation and building an aquatics center if residents decide to fund it through a sales tax.

“There’s a lot to do there. That’s a focus and it already has been. We’ve been working on both those issues for the last eight months,” he said.

Aside from tackling a rise in fentanyl use across the city, he said he also wants to grow Scottsbluff’s population, even by just a few percent, by having more affordable housing. He said he would also aim to generate revenue for the city’s general fund.

“I think that would be my dream, to figure out ways to keep us prosperous, promote some growth and get the parks more money, and hopefully we’ll have more work for them to do in the near future,” Spencer said.

Other accomplishments have included negotiating new contracts with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the city’s fire department. He did not negotiate with the city’s police department though. He let the city attorney handle that.

Spencer said he would like to remain the chief of police if the council chooses him for the city manager role.

“I want to be very upfront: I’m asking the council to let me do both, and I think I can do that,” he told the audience. “I’ve done it for eight months. I think we’ve been very effective.”

Other cities have had workers serve as city managers, he said, and he would aim to do some restructuring at the department. This would include promoting a chief deputy to act as his assistant and a lieutenant to oversee investigations. They, and the operations captain, would handle most operations.

Spencer would still take care of the budget and hiring processes, as well as other tasks like handing out liquor licenses so they’re not overburdened.

He said he did not intend to take a full salary with both positions if chosen to be city manager, nor would he get two retirement packages if he retired in both roles — he’d only be allowed just one as city manager.

He suggested that the council review his work in six months if taken on, to make sure he’s not being overwhelmed. If anything isn’t being done satisfactorily, they could address it. Being city manager, he said, would be his chief priority.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the public had the chance to attend a similar meet and greet with the other city manager finalist, Matthew Schmitz, a community and economic development director in Lansing, Kansas.

The Scottsbluff City Council will review feedback on the two candidates from the public and city leaders. In the near future, they’ll vote on which one, if any, they’d like to offer the job. If they select neither Schmitz nor Spencer, they’ll have to restart their search.