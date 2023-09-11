TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming College will host Peter E. Sabella, an author, and Palestinian Christian from Jerusalem, as he brings the Middle East to Goshen County, on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Sabella is the author of "Closed for Renovation: On the Road to Emmaus," published in English and French. He has also authored "Animal Globe, An Allegorical Dystopian Novel about Purpose, Choices, and Consequences," which he describes as a "global novella version of Orwell's 'Animal Farm.'" His newest book, "Was Jesus a Jew or a Palestinian? Preserving God's Sanctity and the Church's Sanity from Ideology!" is scheduled for publication by mid-2024.

He brings the unique perspective of being both Palestinian and Israeli. He received his Master of Arts degree in peace and development studies from the University of Guttenberg in Sweden and his bachelor's degree in business administration from Bethlehem University, the first university established in the West Bank.

A grant from the Foundation for the Episcopal Church is bringing Sabella to Wyoming for a Diocese-led annual Wyoming Residency Program. Sabella will be speaking at all of Wyoming's higher education institutions.

Sabella will speak in the Fine Arts auditorium at 7 p.m. on Eastern Wyoming College’s Torrington Campus Thursday, Sept. 14. The public is invited.

For more information, contact Eastern Wyoming College Community Education and Workforce Development Director Donna White at 307-532-8213.