Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson

Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns.

The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long after the fort transformed from its original role as a cavalry post for military training to that of a remount depot. In the latter role, which lasted from 1919 into the mid-1940s, the fort prepared horses and mules for the U.S. Army, with upwards to 12,000 of the animals at the base at any given time.

The dinner’s program, annually enhanced by many attendees who dress in period attire to match the theme, includes live music and historical commentary. This will be the 26th year of the event.

Tickets, which usually sell out in short time, become available for in-person purchases at 8 a.m. Nov. 7. They will be sold for $30 each at the park’s headquarters, D&S Market at 195 Main St. in Harrison, and the Visitors Center-Chamber of Commerce at 706 West Third St. in Chadron. There is a limit of four tickets per household.

The meal includes turkey, pork roast, dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and much more.

The event’s festive atmosphere will be complemented once again by Christmas lights installed on park buildings with help from businesses and community members. The lights will turn on at 5 p.m. the night of the dinner and will shine each evening through December.

Groups interested in decorating a building at the park may contact the office at 308-665-2900 or ngpc.fort.robinson@nebraska.gov.