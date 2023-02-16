OMAHA

Kimball senior James McGinnis (41-6) faces Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn (51-0) on Friday at 132 pounds. He reached the semfinals with a pin in his first match and then a a 7-4 decision over Neligh-Oakdale's Corbin Hoefer.

Hemingford's Creel Weber, who won the title at 113 pounds last year, got a pin in his first match at 120 pounds and then was beat 7-3 by Elgin Public/Pope's Carter Beckman in the quarterfinals

Kimball senior Matthew Johnson got a pin in his opening match at 106 pounds and then lost a 6-2 decision to Aquinas Catholic senior Grady Romshek in the quarterfinals. Johnson still can finish as high as third in the weight class.

Bayard freshman Coy Armstrong and his junior teammate Brock Burry both lost twice at 132 pounds and were eliminated from the tournament.