CHADRON — The Chadron State football team had 140 players turn out for fall camp at the start of August. The Eagles open the season on Aug. 31 against the University of Quincy.

Here is a closer look at the Eagles, a roster which includes 35 letterwinners back from last year.

QB: The position was hard hit by injuries last fall. Transfer Heath Beemiller of Chandler, Ariz., started the first three games before he was sidelined by a knee injury. Junior Mason Hamilton of Gillette, Wyo., started the fourth game, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in that contest.

Therefore, true freshman Preston Pearson started the next three before he sustained a foot injury late in the third game that ended his season.

Offensive coordinator Micah Smith said Beemiller and Hamilton are contending for the starting job, but he expects to find ways to also get Pearson on the field, even if it’s only to return kickoffs.

RB: The Eagles graduated Jalen Starks, who rushed for 637 yards and scored 11 of the Eagles’ 13 touchdowns on the ground. Chadron State returns experience at the position.

That includes Dorian Collier, who at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds is the biggest of the bunch and averaged a team-high 5.7 yards a carry last fall, but also missed a few games because of injuries.

Other candidates include Jeydon Cox, along with former Mitchell standout Rylan Agualo and two highly-regarded backs who redshirted last fall, Brock Ping and Jake Marschall.

WR: Seven of last season’s eight leading receivers returned. Senior Ahlonte Hair led the group with 33 receptions for 457 yards and four TDs. Sophomore Tommy Thomas and junior tight end Peter Krohn, both had at least 30 catches for more than 300 yards.

The other wideouts include graduate students Ali Musa and Jahani Wright, junior Grant Swenson and track standout Brodie Roden.

Ro Abercrombie is a strong candidate at tight end along with Krohn. Both are 6-3, 240. Koye Gilbert is another option at the position. He was the standout for Wyoming when it defeated Nebraska in the 6-Man All-Star Game in 2020.

OL: Center Michael DeCamillis, one of the Eagles’ leading all-star candidates, is the only returning full-time starter in the line.

Three sophomores earned playing time last fall: Tyler Carpenter, Remington Ferree and Vincent Mosley. Other candidates include transfers Joseph Christensen and Malik Mashek, who were starting tackles at junior colleges.

Sophomores Jacob Nasalroad and Rudy Gish and Kwane Frimpong, also are in the mix up front, along with redshirt freshman Tyler Smith of Scottsbluff.

DB/LB/DL: The Eagles return eight starters. There also is some big shoes to fill because three of the graduates—end Tayven Bray, safety Brendan Brehmer and cornerback Bobby Peele—were on the all-conference lists last fall.

The defensive line has has size and experience. Among them is All-American edge rusher Hunter O’Connor, who finished last season with 60 total tackles, 24 of them for minus yards. That includes 16 sacks Division II and also broke the CSC single-season record.

Seniors Gabe Perkins and Andrew Calderonewill be among those helping O’Connor on the outside.

Tackle is expected to be another defensive stronghold, where super senior Kobe Whipple and Trevon Smith, junior Kien Martin and sophomore Tanner True have returned.

Junior linebacker Xavier Harrell led the team with 66 tackles last fall and is joined at the position by senior Joey Geil, who had 55 stops. Senior Heamasi Latu is at near-full speed again after being sidelined late last season with a torn ACL.

Logan O’Brien, Kyle McIntosh, transfer Dylan Meyers and freshman Reese Jacobs also are in the mix for playing time at linebacker.

Senior Harvey Reynolds and sophomore Dax Yeradi are returning starters in the secondary. The corps includes Jahvonte Hair, twin brother of Ahlonte Hair, the Eagles’ wide receiver. Jahvonte started at cornerback in last year’s season-opener, but broke his leg in the game.

Special teams: Transfer Deonte Jackson and brothers Jaylan and Javian Byrd were newcomers who stood out during spring practice. Sutton Pohlman is another potential starter while redshirt Larenz Lovelace, former wide receiver River Juarez and a couple of freshmen have been impressive in early workouts.

The Eagles must replace the graduated Gunnar Jones, who tied the school record when he booted two 57-yard field goals against Adams State last fall. Transfer Wilson Yee is a strong candidate for the job.

Sophomore Brodie Eisenbraun has returned after averaging 39.8 yards while doing most of the punting last fall.