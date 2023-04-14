Makayla Castro started out playing junior college volleyball and through the coaching cycle, the Scottsbluff High School graduate has come full circle after being named the head indoor and beach volleyball coach at Spartanburg Methodist College.

It is a position that Castro said is something that she is excited for.

“It means the world to me to finally be a head coach,” Castro said. “Being able to take everything I’ve been taught and experienced as both coach and player feels like it’s finally paying off!”

Spartanburg Methodist College has a storied athletic program and the beach volleyball team qualified for the first NJCAA national tournament that will be held April 20-22 in Traverse, Florida.

Castro’s first day at Spartanburg is April 19.

“I’m super proud of taking over a program where they’re continuing to set their eyes on success and competing at a high level with these coaching changes,” Castro said. “My goals at Spartanburg Methodist College are to continue its upward trajectory but take it to the next level in championship contention while also developing amazing young women.”

Castro is a 2014 graduate of Scottsbluff and spent two years playing volleyball at Garden City Community College, spent two years playing at Chowan University where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree, and then was a graduate assistant at Keiser University where she got her Master’s degree.

Castro was then the assistant coach at Columbia International University where she spent two seasons, helping lead the program to record-breaking accomplishments. In two seasons, CIU went 72-18, won two Appalachian Athletic Conference regular season championships, one Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament championship, made two NAIA National Tournament appearances, and won an NCCAA National Championship title. Castro was instrumental in helping the Rams earn numerous individual honors AAC Setter and Freshman of the Year, an AAC Tournament MVP, NCCAA Player of the Year, and an NAIA First-Team All-American.

It has been a long 9-year journey, but Castro is excited for the new adventure on the east coast.

“The journey has been a rollercoaster but overall, both validating and rewarding,” she said. “As a player being coached by many different people, I was able to learn what does and doesn’t work for different types of athletes. As a graduate assistant and assistant coach, I was able to learn two very different styles of coaching. Out of all these, some being more successful than others, I was able to develop what style, strategies and philosophies I want to have in my own program.”

Her goals at Spartanburg Methodist, where the team went 19-12 last fall, Castro is hoping to bring a championship to the school that is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“I hope to instill in the program and my team a championship mindset in both indoor and beach,” she said.

Her time on the east coast has been special in her learning volleyball and she has many people to thank, including her family and her fiancé Cody Holcombe.

“I just want to thank my friends and family for all the support and trust they’ve provided me with. I thank God every day for getting me where I am today and allowing me have a career in something I’m passionate about,” she said. “I also want to thank all the athletes that I’ve been able to coach for their talent, effort, coach-ability, and success. Without them, my resume wouldn’t look nearly as good! Lastly, I want to thank my Fiancé for all the love and support that he’s providing during that stressful time.”

More College Notes:

» Jordan Stoddard, a Southeast Goshen High graduate, is in her freshman year at Division I South Dakota State and is having a good season. In a meet on April 8 at the USD Early Bird meet, Stoddard took fifth in the high jump at 5-foot-5.

Stoddard was also dominant at the Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney April 2 where she captured the long jump with an outdoor personal best jump of 17-11 ½. Up next for SDSU are several meets in California and Iowa this weekend.

» Jessica Rogers, who grew up and played softball in Gering before her family moved to Lincoln, is an assistant softball coach at the Division I level for the University of South Dakota, where she played and exceled. Rogers, returned to her South Dakota alumna-mater in 2022 to be the assistant coach after graduating from USD in 2019 as one of the best power hitters in program history.

Rogers hit .706 for Gering High her junior year and struck out just once in 101 at bats. She then transferred to Lincoln Southwest High School her senior year where she batted .474 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs. In her four years at USD, Rogers hit .309 with 34 home runs, 33 doubles, 129 RBIs, and 91 runs scored.

This season, USD is 17-17 on the season and will host Western Illinois this weekend before traveling to face Omaha April 22-23 and then hosting Creighton the week after.

» A couple Scottsbluff long distance runners are competing for the University of Wyoming women’s track team in Brooke Holzworth, a sophomore and Kaylee Bentley, a senior.

Holzworth competed last weekend at Mines Kit Mayer Classic in Golden, Colorado, and finished 16th in the 1,500 in 5:18.58.

If anyone has anyone that is exceling in college now or in the past as a player, coach, or administrator, or any high school athletes that have signed to continue playing athletics in college, contact Mark Rein at mrein@wncc.edu or text to 308-631-0459.