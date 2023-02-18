GREAT BEND, Kan. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team scored six runs in both games with a doubleheader with Barton Community College Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough.

Barton Cougars earned the sweep by the scores 21-6 and 11-6.

Tyler Easter and Bryce Peterson each had two hits. Peterson had a double and a home run while Easter had a home run with four RBIs. Garrett Dodd also had two hits in the defeat.

WNCC finished with eight hits in the second game.

Shintaro Inoue and Jacob Jackson each had two hits as each had a double and a run scored. Eli Hernandez and Ashton Ross each had two RBIs with a single.

WNCC and Barton will be back on the field for a doubleheader Sunday.

College softball

BROWNWOOD, Texas — The second day of the Cisco Invite went better for Western Nebraska CC, but the Cougars fell twice.

Western Oklahoma State College and Coastal Bend College beat the Cougars by the respective scores of 3-1 and 14-6.

Western Oklahoma took the lead with two runs in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie.

Victoria Wharton and Sianna Lewis each had two hits for the Cougars in the loss.

WNCC had an early 2-0 lead in the second game and finished with 11 hits. Caley Leslie, Baylie Krueger and Lewis all had two hits in the game. Krueger had a double with a RBI and a run scored.

WNCC closes out its Texas trip with a doubleheader at Odessa College on Sunday.

Men's college basketball

Chadron State 86, Metro State 76: The Eagles shot 63.5% from the field and never trailed on Friday night for their ninth win in a row.

Five Chadron State players scored in double figures led by Bryce Latimer's 23 points. Isaiah Wyatt added 19 points, and Porter Anderson and Marcus Jefferson added 13 and 12, respectively. Josh Robinson chipped in with 10 points.

The Eagles improved to 17-8 overall and 14-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Sophomore forward Cale McGill led Metro with 24 points. Chandler Beyands and Tyrei Randall added 12 and 11 points, respectively.