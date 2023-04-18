STERLING, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team battled Monday afternoon but dropped a conference doubleheader to Northeastern Junior College.

NJC scored 10 first-inning runs and then held on for a 23-15 win in the opener in which the Cougars get home runs from Chloe Cronquist and DemiRae Woolsey.

The second game was a defensive battle by comparison as NJC held on for the 5-3 win.

WNCC scored a run in its first at-bat but NJC answered with 10 runs on nine hits and five of the runs came with two outs.

NJC added six more runs in the second to grab a 16-1 lead, and pushed its cushion to 21-3 in the third.

WNCC finished the game with 13 hits including four players collecting two hits each. Cronquist led the way with a 2-for-3 game with a home run, three runs scored, and four RBIs with two walks. Baylie Krueger also had two hits with two RBIs and a run scored, while Arianah Plorin was 2-for-5 and Woolsey was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

NJC had leads of 3-1 and 5-2 in the second game, and the Cougars had nine of the 16 hits in the matchup. Victoria Wharton and Morgan Dustin both had two hits to lead WNCC.

College track

Chadron State College senior and Gering native Logan Moravec won the men’s 800 meters this past weekend during the Maverick Invitational Meet at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Moravec’s time of 1 minute 52.32 seconds is his career-best and is second on the Eagles’ all-time list.

The record of 1:50.30 was set by Zack Jones in 2016 at Long Beach State in California.

Moravec’s previous best time was 1:54.81.

Chadron State distance coach Luke Karamitros said he thought Moravec ran a perfect race. Teammate Garrett Avery paced Moravec during the first lap, then stepped aside.

“Logan hammered it home,” Karamitros said. “It puts him close to having a provisional qualifying mark for the national meet and helps get him ready for the conference meet here in two weeks.”

Also in Grand Junction, the Eagles’ Cale Schafer of LaSalle, Colo., was second in the 3.000-meter steeplechase in 10:03.31.

— Con Marshall contributed to this story