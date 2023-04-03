BASEBALL

LAMAR, Colo. – WNCC scored 36 runs to sweep Lamar Community College in an Empire Conference doubleheader on Sunday.

Shintaro Inoue hit a grand slam in the opener, and the Cougars also got home runs from Roangeraud Fraai and Eli Hernandez in the 17-9 win.

WNCC scored eight runs in the first inning of the second game in a 19-3 win. The Cougars hit three more home runs in the contest and scored at least one one in all five innings.

WNCC led the opener 11-9 after five innings and then scored six runs. The first three Cougars walked and then Inoue hit the grand slam.

WNCC finished with 16 hits as four players finished with multiple hits.

The Cougars finished with 10 hits in the second game. Hunter McCollom hit a three-run home run in the second inning for the first home run of his collegiate career.