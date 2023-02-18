Men's college basketball

Chadron State 86, Metro State 76: The Eagles shot 63.5% from the field and never trailed on Friday night for their ninth win in a row.

Five Chadron State players scored in double figures led by Bryce Latimer's 23 points. Isaiah Wyatt added 19 points, and Porter Anderson and Marcus Jefferson added 13 and 12, respectively. Josh Robinson chipped in with 10 points.

The Eagles improved to 17-8 overall and 14-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Sophomore forward Cale McGill led Metro with 24 points. Chandler Beyands and Tyrei Randall added 12 and 11 points, respectively.