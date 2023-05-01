College baseball

MCCOOK – WNCC wrapped up the regular season with a 12-5 loss to McCook Community College Sunday afternoon

The Cougars will now prepare best-of-three first-round Region IX playoff series on the road. The matchup will be announced later this week.

McCook scored 10 runs in the first three innings and never looked back for the victory.

WNCC finished with nine hits in the contest. Shintaro Inoue went 3-for-5 plate appearance with a two-run home run.

WNCC used five pitchers on the day. Grant DeClue got the start and went two innings in allowing three hits, six runs, and striking out three. Thibault Mercadier and Nicolas Tremblay each went two innings.

Mytchell Pollock and Eli Hernandez each tossed an inning.