Baseball

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team enters the Region IX tournament with hopes of advancing to tournament play in Windsor, Colorado.

The first stop, though, is a best-of-three series with South No. 1 seed Trinidad State College Friday and Saturday. The Cougars and Trojans will play one game on Friday and then possibly two games on Saturday.

WNCC enters the weekend series with a 15-33 overall record and a 13-19 mark in conference play. Trinidad State is 28-25-1 overall and 21-11 in conference play. The two teams have played twice this season with each team winning once. The other doubleheader that was slated for last week was canceled.

Tyler Easter, a catcher for the Cougars, said this team has the potential to make some noise at the regional tournament.

“It would be amazing to make some noise at regionals and prove we can beat anyone in the region,” he said. “Defense will have to lock it up and offense will have to play loose and manufacture runs when needed.

"Trinidad will try to steal bases and they have a good offense,” Easter said. “Keys to success will be to keep runners off second and get the leadoff out every inning.”

WNCC is led by Inoue with a .373 batting average with two doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBI and 41 runs scored. Dylan Howard is right behind at .317 followed by Peterson at .295 with eight home runs, while Fraai is at .288.

“Pitching will be the most important and we will have to compete for outs and we will have to make minimum errors,” Easter said. “We also have to limit the big innings.”