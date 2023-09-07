For two athletes with Panhandle ties, Volleyball Day at Nebraska Memorial Stadium was something they will remember for a long time.

Alliance graduate Emerson Cyza, who plays for the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and former Western Nebraska Community College volleyball player Erica Fava, who now plays for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, both got to experience that outdoor event in person as their teams were playing in front a new world-record crowd for a women's sporting event (92,003). The previous mark of 91,648 was set in March 2022 at a UEFA Women's Champions Soccer League match in Barcelona, Spain.

Cyza, who is a red-shirt senior on the UNK team, said there are no words to describe what it was like to play volleyball outdoors on a football field. UNK lost in three sets to Wayne State in the afternoon opener.

“I have no words to describe the feeling. It was so amazing and such a great day to be a part of,” Cyza said. “Everywhere we went, people were cheering for us. Wayne, Omaha, Lincoln, didn’t matter. We were all Nebraskans and it as surreal.”

Fava, whose UNO team faced Nebraska in the final match of the night, said playing in front of the women’s record of 92,003 fans was unreal.

“I can’t find words to describe what happened (Wednesday) night,” Fava said. “I literally still have to realize it. It was amazing and the energy the fans had was incredible.”

Fava said playing in front the 92,003 fans was definitely intimidating.

“There were nerves for everything,” the junior libero said. “The wind was definitely not helping and the amount of people there was intimidating for sure. We played in front of the biggest and most intimidating crowd you could ever see in college volleyball; we are ready for anything.”

For Fava and the UNO volleyball team, they had a double-whammy last week. First, it was playing against Nebraska in the largest attended crowd in women’s sports history. Then, on Friday, UNO had to play Kansas State in the Wildcat’s first home match in their new gym.

Nebraska defeated UNO 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 on Wednesday and then lost to Kansas State on Friday 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 in front of a capacity crowd of 3,044 fans at the inaugural game of Morgan Family Arena.

“We play Kstate on Friday for their opening match at their new gym and I for sure think it’ll be packed but nothing is going to be like Memorial Stadium,” Fava said. “It’ll be hard because what I felt during the Nebraska game was literally incredible. It felt like a dream but now we gotta go back to reality.”

While Cyza and her Lopes volleyball team got to experience the electric atmosphere on the night, their game with Wayne State didn’t have quite as many people like the 92,000 that attended the Nebraska and UNO match. Still, the fans that showed up early was well close to 10,000 or more as the Nebraska fans started wondering into Memorial early.

UNK and Wayne State played just three sets with the third set to 15 in the exhibition match. Wayne State, ranked fourth, beat Division II 16th-ranked UNK 25-17, 25-17, 15-12.

Cyza said playing in that big stadium will make it easier for them as they go back to their usual smaller gyms and attendance. The Lopes played in front an estimated 20,000 – 50,000 fans from the opening serve to the final point as both teams had to brave the heat and wind.

"It will definitely be easier to play in front of people now,” Cyza said. “We have a big match coming up next Wednesday to try and break the D2 attendance record.”

After the exhibition match on Wednesday, UNK drove to Salt Lake City, Utah to play in the in a tournament where they went 4-0 with wins over Oklahoma Christian, Texas Woman’s College, St. Martin’s College, and Westminster College.

Now, the Lopes will try to break the D2 attendance record with 4,000 fans when they host Peru State on Wednesday in Kearney. Cyza said that match helped the team learn what they need to do better as they move forward into the season.

“Wayne is a great competitor and we were in front of so many people,” Cyza said. “We learned more about our team!! We started off really strong but had some errors here and there. We are ready for the weekend in Utah!”

For Fava and her UNO team, she said Nebraska volleyball is a very solid team and that match can only help them moving forward into the season.

“They (Nebraska) is such a good team. They have so many talented players and it was an honor playing against them,” Fava said. “We can only learn from this and we are literally prepared for anything at this point.”

