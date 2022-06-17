Colorado University recognizes Scottsbluff student

Barbara Calvert is finishing her third year of pharmacy school at Colorado University and was recently recognized with The Spirit of Anschutz Award and the Student Council Presidential Award.

The Spirit of Anschutz Award recognizes a CU Anschutz student who provided exemplary service to the university and demonstrated commitment to bettering the university through their efforts. The nominee must have been involved in university/campus activities (through their academic program, and/or interdisciplinary efforts) and will have assumed responsibility in her/his area of participation, while demonstrating strong service initiative.

This is a cumulative award that recognizes the efforts of a student during their entire time at CU Anschutz. These students exemplify the words of the Norlin Charge given at graduation when it encourages students to bear the university’s torch, be the centers of her influence, and "promoters of her spirit."

She is 2015 graduate of Scottsbluff High School and the daughter of Michael & Terri Calvert.