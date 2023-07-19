The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #41 at its regular meeting on Monday, July 19.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #41 represents employees of the sheriff's office, excluding the sheriff and his chief deputy. The contract presented to the commissioners by Sheriff Mark Overman was the result of recent negotiations and reflected requests made by deputies, chiefly a wage increase.

Overman said the requested increase was the product of a wage study which compared the Scotts Bluff County deputies to those in other counties no more than twice its size and no less than half its size. When negotiations were held, all parties reported similar results from their research.

"When we compared notes with the union, their attorney, Lisa (Rien) and her staff and (Chief Deputy) Troy (Brown) — who had done a lot of research as well — the numbers all match," Overman said. "What we strive for is comparability."

The sheriff also noted that wages for law enforcement professionals are on the rise across Nebraska and across the United States as a whole. He said that the deputies in Scotts Bluff County have actually been left behind on that trend due to their previous three-year contract in which they agreed to a 3% annual pay increase that did not keep up with the changing landscape.

"When they got that 3% last year, they were quite a ways behind. They understood that. They signed a contract, so they waited until this year," he said.

The new contract will also stand for three years, though it allows for wage renegotiation annually so as to avoid the limitation imposed by the previous contract that saw deputies' pay falling around 20% behind their peers in other agencies, according to Overman.

Overman also said the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Department finds itself in a fortunate position compared to other law enforcement agencies in terms of staffing.

"The sheriff department is fully staffed, and the jail is fully staffed," Overman said. "We've got a good group of people. They like what they do, and I think they like working for the county. … If you look at the entire Panhandle, I don't know any agencies that are full. I can't name one."

The board unanimously approved the new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #41.

Other business for the board included discussion about opening bids for a gas tank and fueling station for county vehicles.

The fueling station was previously discussed in a presentation made by Facilities Manager Jay Steinle and Public Transit Manager Curt Richter at a meeting on March 20. At that time, the commissioners expressed their support of the project and authorized Steinle and Richter to pursue it.

Steinle appeared before the board again at Monday's meeting seeking authorization to put the project out to bid, at which point several members of the board expressed reluctance due to uncertainty concerning the order of operations in the bidding process.

District II board member Russ Reisig said that certain points of order needed to be addressed before the project was put out for bids, specifically approval from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. He also insisted that the proposed fuel tank was not large enough, and that the project should allow for an amount of fuel suitable to supply county vehicles for at least 30 days.

Steinle and board chair Ken Meyer disagreed, stating that getting approval from the fi re marshal was the responsibility of the bidders.

District III board member Charlie Knapper also expressed concerns about the aesthetics of the facility since it would be constructed in a high traffic area next to the detention center.

"I don't want a kind of haphazard looking or poorly designed facility out there. I think we need to do our part to make sure that it looks nice," Knapper said. "One of my requirements is to see what this visually looks like on Seventh Street."

The board moved to table the discussion of the gas tank and fueling station in order to schedule a work session to clarify the goals and process of the project. Reisig, Knapper and District V board member Mark Harris voted in favor of the motion while Meyer and District I board member Mike Blue voted against.

